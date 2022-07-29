Video screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong concert

A 27-year-old backing dancer is in a critical condition following the incident during a show by boy band Mirror

A dancer for Cantopop boy band Mirror is in intensive care after a giant video screen fell on him during a concert in Hong Kong.

Mo Lee Kai-yin, 27, is in a critical condition with injuries to his cervical vertebrae, head and lungs following the incident at Hong Kong Coliseum last night (28 July), reports the South China Morning Post.

A second injured dancer, 29-year-old Chang Tsz-fung, was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

“From initial observation, a wire fractured and led to the fall of the screen and caused the dancers to be injured,” says Hong Kong’s culture secretary Kevin Yeung, as per CNN.

“We will embark on a very detailed investigation”

“We will embark on a very detailed investigation with support of relevant departments and some professionals to make sure we delve deep into the cause of the incident. It is our responsibility and determination to ensure a similar incident will not happen again,”

Mirror’s management MakerVille and show organiser Music Nation say they are working with authorities and the contractor and subcontractors behind the stage structures to establish what went wrong.

In a Facebook statement, MakerVille, apologises for “unease to viewers or others affected” and confirm refunds will be given to ticket-holders.

The performance was part of a scheduled 12-concert run by the 12-member band, who formed in 2018. The remaining shows in the series have been cancelled.

