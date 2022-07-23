Veteran promoter Colleen Ironside passes

Tributes have poured in for the MD of Hong Kong-based Live Limited, who was one of Asia's most respected promoters

The international touring business is mourning the death of veteran promoter Colleen Ironside.

An ILMC regular, Ironside was MD of Hong Kong-based pan-Asian touring and event promotion company Live Limited, which she founded in the late 1990s and revived in 2010 following a five-year stint with Live Nation.

News of her passing was announced on social media. In a Facebook post, Jasper Donat, co-founder and CEO of Asian live and digital media company Branded, described Ironside as a “magnificent human” and “one of the longest serving, most respected (and feared) promoters in Asia”.

“There is and was only one Colleen”

“Beyond sad, gutted and shocked to hear that the absolute legend Colleen Ironside has passed away at home,” he said. “She worked with everyone. She got Mick Jagger to play Angie for her at Harbourfest. She put Bob Dylan in Vietnam. She was Elton John’s promoter whenever he was here. And the list goes on forever.

“She was indestructible. She gave Chuggi [Chugg Entertainment’s Michael Chugg] a run for the Swear Jar. She will be smoking Marlboro Lites in Heaven. There is and was only one Colleen.”

Ironside started out as an agent for Australia’s Harbour Premier Agency and went on to set up APA Booking Agency, where she worked with acts including INXS, before heading to Frontier Asia to tour artists such as REM, Pearl Jam and Tom Jones across the region.

“Colleen Ironside was an inspiration and a joy to know”

Launching Live Limited in 1999, she staged tours by the Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie, Coldplay, No Doubt, Sting, Pet Shop Boys and Deep Purple, among others. Joining Live Nation as SVP of booking, pan-Asia, in 2005, she managed LN’s joint-ventures in Beijing and Shanghai in addition to booking tours for the likes of Coldplay, Elton John, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the music business on social media. CAA agent Emma Banks said she was “devastated” by Ironside’s passing. “Colleen Ironside was an inspiration and a joy to know. Can’t really believe the news,” she wrote.

Live Nation promoter Phil Bowdery posted: “A true legend and will be sadly missed,” while Concord Music’s Kim Frankiewicz said: “I am so, so sad… Just devastating.”

David Loiterton of Primary Wave Asia Pacific said: “I’ve known Colleen since the late 80s when we worked together on her own agency in Australia, APA. Then again and again in Asia when she set up Live and then joined Live Nation then went indie again. She was the same then as the last time I saw her before Covid, she never changed and I thought she was indestructible. Rest well Colleen.”

“Beyond the tough exterior, she was the most wonderful person”

“Another larger than life character gone,” wrote Riverman Group MD Dave Mclean. “She was a definite ‘one off’, met her a few times in Bangkok and Singapore, did lots of amazing artists in difficult places.”

SWAT Enterprises founder Stuart Watson said: “Shocked and saddened by this news. During SWAT’s early years in the 90s Colleen’s assistance in identifying suitable venues to showcase the acts we represented, played a vital role in their establishment Asia-wide.”

Universal Music Group South East Asia CEO Calvin Wong said: “Beyond the tough exterior, she is the most wonderful person. I enjoyed everything she taught me in the two years as our live consultant. She was definitely the master of the class.”

Donat added that plans were afoot to remember Ironside at the upcoming Music Matters event in Singapore in September.

