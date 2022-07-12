Ukraine’s Atlas raises 2m from ‘Goodbye Russia’ event

The online 'festival show' played host to artists including Fatboy Slim and Verka Serduchka, and raised millions for military equipment

Ukraine’s biggest music festival has raised almost two million hryvnyas (€67,352) for the armed forces, from an online event titled Goodbye Russia.

Atlas festival would have taken place in Kiev last week (6–10 July) but due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, the event wasn’t able to go ahead.

In lieu of the festival, the organisers held an online ‘festival show’ with the aim of raising UAH2m for 50 portable, solar-powered power plants capable of charging devices and equipment in the field.

According to an announcement, 40 power plants have already been collected by the military.

Artists including Fatboy Slim, Verka Serduchka, Dantes, Wellboy, Oleg Skrypka and KOLA were among the guests of the broadcast, which was streamed for over four and a half hours on YouTube, Megogo Live and Action TV on 10 July.

Alongside the event, cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched an NFT charity auction, in which the highest bidder wins a lifetime ticket to Atlas and proceeds go towards the power plants.

The organisers of Atlas festival have been increasingly active in raising money for relief in Ukraine, having organised two charity telethons and transformed its venue into a warehouse for supplies.

Donations can still be made here and the full stream of the Goodbye Russia online show can be watched below.

