TicketPlan announces Skiddle partnership

Ticket insurance and protection company TicketPlan enables ticketing companies to develop an incremental source of revenue

Ticket insurance and protection company TicketPlan has announced a partnership with UK ticketing firm and live events website Skiddle.

Established in 1999, TicketPlan enables ticketing companies, venues, events and other organisations to provide an added value service to ticket buyers and develop a new and incremental source of revenue.

“We are delighted to partner with Skiddle in order to provide a Refund Protection solution to their advance ticket purchasers,”

says Ben Bray, TicketPlan’s relationship and development director. “It’s incredibly exciting to be working with one of the UK’s leading and growing live event ticketing companies renowned for their technological solutions and consumer focus.”

“The transition has been seamless”

UK-based TicketPlan expanded into the Polish market in 2019, having already established its presence in the Dutch, Danish and Italian markets.

“Since integrating with TicketPlan the transition has been seamless with Ben and the team offering their knowledge and support throughout,” adds Rob Casson, head of business development at Skiddle.

“As a team, they’re very responsive and efficient, giving us peace of mind that our customers are receiving the best support regarding any guidance or claims they make.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.