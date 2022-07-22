Ticketmaster to acquire Thai Ticket Major

The announcement continues TM's Asian expansion following the establishment of Ticketmaster Taiwan and Singapore in 2020

Ticketmaster has announced the part acquisition of Bangkok-headquartered Thai Ticket Major (TTM) as it enhances its presence in the Asian market.

Founded in 1999 by Tero Entertainment, TTM is the leading full-service ticketing company in Thailand and also has operations elsewhere within the region. Live Nation announced the acquisition of Tero’s concerts and entertainment division earlier this month.

Ticketmaster says that 90% of Western tours in Asia currently route through Bangkok, while Thailand also has a strong regional market for K-Pop and Japanese talent.

“Thailand’s live entertainment industry has seen immense growth over the past few years,” says Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich. “As we join with Thai Ticket Major, Ticketmaster will enhance the nation’s ticketing experience, bringing event organisers, venues and fans across the country an unrivalled level of service and experience.”

“Being part of Ticketmaster gives us the opportunity to elevate our ticketing solutions for Thailand’s premier venues and event creators”

Home to “several world-class venues and significant fan demand for live entertainment”, the Thai market is considered to be primed for the rapid adoption of digital ticketing, which Ticketmaster will deliver. Current TTM MD Komkrit Sirirat will continue to lead the local team and be responsible for all Thai operations.

“Delivering a market leading ticketing solution has been at the heart of TTM for the last 23 years, so it was the natural next step for us to join the world’s leading ticketing company, Ticketmaster,” adds TTM shareholder Brian Marcar, MD of Tero Entertainment. “Being part of Ticketmaster gives us the opportunity to elevate our ticketing solutions for Thailand’s premier venues and event creators as this market grows into one of the world’s premier live entertainment destinations.”

The announcement marks the latest phase in Ticketmaster’s Asian expansion following the establishment of Ticketmaster Taiwan and Singapore in 2020.

