The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis

Alexandra Ampofo is a live music promoter at one of the UK’s leading gig promoters, Metropolis Music, part of the conglomerate of live music giants, Live Nation Entertainment. The business management and leadership graduate also heads up the Diversity Employee Resource Group, starting EMBRACE Nation at Live Nation UK – a cultural hub striving towards racial equality.

Alex also works across The Ends Festival, Somerset House, The F List, Black Music Coalition, War Child and UNICEF Music Group. She has been making her mark on the creative industry, founding Acoustic Live in 2013, an award-winning events company, dedicated to the manifestation of acoustic talent and keeping stripped-back music alive and her second not-for-profit organisation, Women Connect, a female-forward collective creating safer, inclusive spaces for women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in the creative industries.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

Starting Women Connect was a personal triumph. I feel a sense of responsibility to give back, and the fact that I can tangibly do that with my resources is a win! With all the amazing women in my team and mentors who have donated their time along the way, we have been able to create a progressive community and safe space.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Take your time and trust the process. No matter how others make you feel, there’s actually no rush and plenty of room for us all to exist in the same space.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

At uni I sent a document of cons about a workplace to a potential employer instead of a friend. I still ended up getting the job and consequently changing some of those things.

“The music industry needs to listen, learn and be open to feedback from the queer community or nothing will change”

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry

Homophobia and queer representation are still massive problems in our industry. I have seen and heard all of the passive-aggressive comments passed off as jokes. One of the hardest things to deal with is when a line has been crossed.

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place

The use of inclusive language needs to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind. The music industry needs to listen, learn and be open to feedback from the queer community or nothing will change.

A cause you support

Exist Loudly create spaces of joy and care for Black LGBTQ+ youth through creative innovation.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

Arlo Parks at Somerset House… I think Arlo is incredible, I’ve seen her perform a good few times and she never disappoints. I will be supporting her all the way!

Your favourite queer space

Any event the Rêveur Collective organise is always a good time. They are creating safe spaces for all LGBTQIA+ people, from mass bowling events to club nights and live podcast shows. They never miss the mark.

