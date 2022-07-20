The Chainsmokers to perform gig at edge of space

The US hitmakers are teaming with space tourism company World View to play 20 miles above the Earth in 2024

The Chainsmokers are set to become the first music act to perform at the edge of space.

The US duo – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – have signed up to get into a pressurised capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon and play a gig 20 miles above the Earth.

The chart-topping pair are lined up for one of space tourism company World View’s inaugural flights, planned for 2024, and will record a performance from inside the capsule.

Ryan Hartman, CEO of the Arizona-headquartered firm, tells The Associated Press that he hopes linking with The Chainsmokers will capture the imagination of a new generation.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure”

“We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth,” said Hartman. “To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.”

A 2019 Forbes report named The Chainsmokers as the highest-paid act in electronic music, raking in $46 million over the course of the year.

Revealing that his son was a fan of the band, Hartman adds: “I have just seen first-hand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art. It matches our passion for what we do.”

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” add The Chainsmokers in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.