TEG names Luke Bould chief commercial officer

Sydney-based live entertainment group TEG has appointed Luke Bould as chief commercial officer.

According to a release, Bould will be responsible for all of TEG’s commercial activity across the group, working with all the company’s businesses to identify and drive growth opportunities globally. He will also oversee TEG’s communications and corporate affairs function.

Bould will operate from TEG’s Sydney office reporting to TEG CEO Geoff Jones. His 25 years’ experience in sport and entertainment comprises senior commercial roles at Cricket Australia, as well as COO and CMO titles at Football Australia.

The seasoned professional is also an experienced non-executive director and has a background in music and filmed entertainment with Polygram in the UK.

More recently he founded Sydney-based management consultancy firm Alacria, where he remains a director.

“Luke has strong track record of delivering commercial growth, digital innovation and creative deals in sport, events, and music”

TEG CEO Geoff Jones comments: “We are excited to welcome Luke in this vital role as we continue to demonstrate the power of the live experience to connect brands with consumers and generate ROI. Luke is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of delivering commercial growth, digital innovation and creative deals in sport, events, and music. He is a great addition to our senior leadership team.”

Bould adds: “I am delighted to join TEG, a great Australian success story that has become one of the world’s top integrated live entertainment businesses. It is an exciting time for TEG, with enormous growth opportunities, so I am looking forward to leading the commercial development of the business.”

Concert promotion, ticketing and technology firm TEG operates out of seven countries worldwide with offices in Australia, New Zealand, south-east Asia and the UK.

The group includes TEG Live, TEG Sport, TEG Experiences, TEG Dainty, SXSW Sydney, TEG MJR, TEG Van Egmond, Laneway Festival, TEG Rockefeller, Handsome Tours, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, Softix, TicketCharge, TicketWorld, Ticketek Singapore and Ovation.

