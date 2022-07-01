Spain’s €400 Youth Cultural Bonus delayed

The scheme to entice 18-year-olds to concerts and other cultural activities forms part of government plans to rebuild the sector post-pandemic

Plans to give Spanish citizens who turn 18 this year a voucher worth €400 to spend on culture have been delayed.

The Youth Cultural Bonus forms part of government plans to rebuild the sector post-pandemic, in response to data showing public spending on cultural goods and services fell 15.8% in 2020.

Those eligible will be able to spend a maximum of €200 on live art including music concerts and festivals, plus up to €100 each on physical cultural products and online or digital consumption.

The scheme was originally due to launch this summer but has now been pushed back to September due to its complexity, reports APM Musicales.

Almost 500,000 people in Spain are eligible to access the scheme

“In the month of September, the bonus will begin to be distributed among young people, to whom we recommend that they activate their digital identifier right now.,” says Víctor Francos, general secretary of culture and sports.

Almost 500,000 people in Spain are eligible to access the cultural bonus, which will be distributed by the Post Office and can be accessed via a website and app.

It will be valid for one year from registration, up to December 2023. Spending on bullfighting, fashion, sports, gastronomy or stationery products is not permitted.

Similar schemes have also been initiated in nearby countries such as France and Italy.

