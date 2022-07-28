Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of Wonder world tour

"I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," said Mendes, after playing seven of the 87 shows he had scheduled

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remaining dates on Wonder: The World Tour to focus on his wellbeing.

The tour was slated to visit a total 77 arenas, with Dermont Kennedy and Tate McRae supporting the North American dates and King Princess joining Mendes in Europe.

The Canadian pop star had so far played seven of the 87 shows he had scheduled across the US and Europe.

In a statement posted on his social media channels, 23-year-old Mendes said: “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

“I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger”

“It breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

He added that he hoped to reschedule the shows in the future and thanked fans for their support, telling them that cancelling the shows did not mean he would stop making music.

The announcement comes after the singer announced earlier this month he was cancelling some dates of the tour in order to “heal and take care of myself and my mental health”.

Mendes explained at the time that after “a few years off the road” due to the Covid pandemic, he felt “ready to dive back in”, but said his decision had ultimately proved to be “premature”.

The Canadian pop star is represented by Nick Matthews at Paradigm in Europe and Matt Galle at CAA for the rest of the world.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.