fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rolling Loud heading to Thailand in 2023

The world's largest hip-hop festival franchise already has a presence in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Portugal

By IQ on 26 Jul 2022

Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud


image © Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival franchise, will plant its flag in Thailand next year.

The expansion was announced via Rolling Loud’s Twitter account on Tuesday (26 July), with a caption reading: “Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023”. Details on the festival’s lineup, location, dates and tickets are yet to be announced.

The festival’s foray into Thailand will mark its first official event in Asia after a failed attempt at venturing into Hong Kong in 2019. The Hong Kong edition was scheduled to take place in October 2019 but was cancelled due to the city’s ongoing riots and protests at the time.

Rolling Loud Hong Kong would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa with additional performances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

The festival’s foray into Thailand will mark its first official event in Asia

Founded in 2015, Rolling Loud has previously expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.

Earlier this month, Rolling Loud made its European debut in Portugal. Headlined by J Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the Live Nation-backed event was held on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, in the Algarve. The Portuguese spin-off was originally set for the summer of 2020 before being called off due to the pandemic.

In addition, Rolling Loud is expanding to Canada for the first time with headliners Dave, Future and Wizkid at Ontario Place, Toronto from 9-11 September. Its New York edition, meanwhile, is lined up for Queens Citi Field from 23–25 September, headed by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

Alongside its sister events, the brand also joined forces with the Netherlands’ Woo Hah! hip-hop festival to launch Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Held from 1–3 July, acts included J Cole, Future, Dave and Roddy Ricch.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Portugal to host Rolling Loud's European debut

    Headlined by J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the hip-hop festival will grace Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, from 6-8 July

  • Rolling Loud goes 18+ following Astroworld tragedy

    Rolling Loud organisers are introducing an 18+ age policy for its 2021 California leg in an apparent response to the Astroworld tragedy. Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future are due to headline the 55,000-capacity hip-hop festival at Nos Event Center, San Benardino, from 10-12 December. All ticket-holders under the age…

  • Wireless Germany 2019 will take place in Frankurt's Rebstock Park
    Wireless to return to Germany in 2019

    Wireless Germany, which debuted in 2017, returns to Frankfurt next year, with US rapper Travis Scott (also confirmed for Lolla Stockholm) headlining

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|23 Jul 2022

Veteran promoter Colleen Ironside passes

news|21 Jul 2022

Montreux Jazz Fest chief maps out expansion plans

news|22 Jul 2022

Stuart Galbraith on UK’s huge live music summer

news|21 Jul 2022

Pure Reggaeton Fest fiasco prompts action

feature|22 Jul 2022

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter