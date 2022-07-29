fbpx

Psy concerts investigated over Covid claims

Fans have contacted the authorities saying they have contracted coronavirus after attending the singer's water-spraying Summer Swag tour

By James Hanley on 29 Jul 2022

Psy


image © Eva Rinaldi

South Korean authorities are investigating claims that Psy’s water-spraying concerts could be contributing to the spread of Covid-19.

The Gangnam Style singer’s Summer Swag tour came under fire earlier this summer for allegedly wasting water during a nationwide drought.

First held in 2011, the popular shows involve audience members being drenched in water as they sing along to the music, but attracted criticism after it was revealed that each gig uses around 300 tons of water.

“We use the performance venue’s water supplies as well as sprinkler trucks,” Psy told talk show Radio Star.

“We have launched an investigation to see what kind of actions are taking place during the event that could be risk factors in transmitting the virus”

Now, with Korea in the midst of a Covid spike, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters says it has received reports from people claiming they have contracted coronavirus after attending the shows.

“We have launched an investigation to see what kind of actions are taking place during the event that could be risk factors in transmitting the virus,” a spokesperson tells Korea JoongAng Daily.

Music promoters are being urged not to spray water during events while the claims are looked into.

In response to the concerns, Psy’s label P Nation says it will hand waterproof masks to each concert-goer at his upcoming Korean tour dates in Yeosu (6 August), Daegu (13-14 August) and Busan (20 August).

 

