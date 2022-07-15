Printworks London to close permanently

The acclaimed nightclub and events venue opened in January 2017 but is now being converted into flats by developers

Printworks London is officially set to close after Southwark Council gave the go-ahead for the 6,000-cap venue to be converted into offices.

Operated by event production firm Vibration Group and programmed by Broadwick Live, the acclaimed nightclub and events venue opened in January 2017, leased from property developer British Land.

Printworks comprises multiple performance spaces in a 16-acre former newspaper printworks in London’s Docklands, and has hosted acts such as Skepta, Gorillaz and Seth Troxler. More than 10,000 people have signed a petition protesting its closure, but the venue’s use as a cultural space was always intended to be temporary.

“The events use was initiated as a short term interim use… It was never intended to be a permanent use of the site”

“It is noted that a significant number of objections have been received in respect of the loss of the club/music venue currently operating on the site,” says a council report.

“It is acknowledged that this use has been very successful. However, the events use was initiated as a short term interim use in 2016 pending development of the building within the masterplan. It was never intended to be a permanent use of the site.”

Southwark News reports the developer will now knock down the site and rebuild it as offices and shops. British Land told the newspaper last year that it was in talks with Broadwick Live “as a key collaborator and tenant, following their success in the Printworks over the last five years.”,

Broadwick reunited with its former Printworks collaborator LWE last month to launch the inaugural music programme at London’s newest venue, The Beams.

