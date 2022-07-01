Love Supreme Jazz Festival reveals sellout success

Promoted by Neapolitan Live and U-Live, the 20,000-cap UK festival is set for its most successful edition yet this weekend

Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival, Love Supreme, is set for its most successful edition yet after tickets for its 2022 return officially sold out.

The 20,000-cap festival, which specialises in jazz, soul, R&B and pop, returns this weekend from a two-year hiatus this to Glynde Place in East Sussex, UK.

Produced in partnership with Universal Music’s live music arm, U-Live, Love Supreme was founded nine years ago by Ciro Romano, whose company Neapolitan Live also co-founded the Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace and the newly launched Kite Festival in Oxfordshire.

“The Love Supreme journey really has been a remarkable one,” says Romano. “When we launched in 2013 we were the UK’s only major greenfield jazz festival so to have got to this point is testament to both the incredible hard work of the Neapolitan and U-Live teams and the enduring popularity of this music.

“Jazz continues to go from strength to strength and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be working within the genre.”

Running from 1-3 July, Love Supreme is topped by headline shows from Erykah Badu and Gregory Porter, and will also feature performances by the likes of TLC, Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas and Sons of Kemet x Nubya Garcia.

Love Supreme’s inaugural Japanese edition was held earlier this year in Tokyo, having originally been due to launch in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

