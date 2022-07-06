LN steps up Thailand operations with TERO deal

The strategic acquisition expands Live Nation’s reach in the country and builds on the existing JV between the companies

Live Nation has acquired the concerts and entertainment division of Thailand-based TERO Entertainment (TERO C&E).

The strategic acquisition builds on the existing JV between Live Nation and TERO, launched in 2015, and signals further growth within the country through a commitment to developing local Thai talent, while also continuing to bring major international acts to the region.

Established in 1998, TERO C&E is a leader in domestic touring, family entertainment, exhibitions, musicals, and artist management within Thailand.

“TERO C&E has it all – local expertise delivering outstanding experiences to fans, and career growth for international and local artists,” Live Nation Asia Pacific president Roger Field. “Our deepened partnership with TERO will expand our presence not only in Thailand but across the region, and we are looking forward to bringing an ever-growing and incredible roster of domestic and international talent to fans, connecting them with the magic of live.”

“Our vision is to extend and grow the partnership”

Brian Marcar, MD of Tero Entertainment PLC, says: “Our partnership with Live Nation has grown over the years and we have seen many benefits from this union for international artists. Our vision is to extend and grow the partnership to enable the same benefits to local talent so they too can have the opportunity to develop internationally, making this hugely beneficial to both the local fans and the local artists.”

The deal expands Live Nation’s reach in the region, as well as deepening its strategy to offer new events to brand partners across the region which include Marriot Hotels, Mercedes, Toyota, Pepsi, Budweiser, and Samsung.

Revenue from domestic artist shows across Thailand is predicted to grow rapidly year-on-year between 2022 and 2025.

“We are excited by the growth opportunities of the entertainment business under the one company, this will not only increase the number of leading acts coming to perform in Thailand but now will give local artists the opportunity to work with a global company to manage their live touring here in Thailand, the APAC region and the rest of the world,” adds Neil Thompson, CEO of Live Nation Tero and DMD of Tero Entertainment.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.