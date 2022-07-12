fbpx

Live Nation UK bolsters ranks

The company has hired IME Music's Ian Evans in addition to acquiring London music and arts promoter Parallel Lines

By James Hanley on 12 Jul 2022

Ian Evans, Live Nation

Ian Evans, Live Nation


IME Music owner Ian Evans has joined Live Nation UK. Evans, who founded Derbyshire-based IME in 2005, has worked as a programmer/booker across festivals such as Victorious in Portsmouth, Tramlines in Sheffield, Derbyshire’s Y Not, Truck Festival in Oxfordshire, Rewind North, South and Scotland, and the multi-venue 2Q in Lincolnshire.

IME has also staged high-profile shows in touring venues and provided event management services to clients around the UK.

A spokesperson for Live Nation confirmed Evans had joined the company but was unable to provide further details.

It has also emerged that Live Nation has acquired London-based music and arts live events company Parallel Lines

In the past few months, the UK promoter has also bolstered its ranks by acquiring London-based music and arts live events company Parallel Lines Promotions.

Created by Jon Dunn in 2013, Parallel Lines works with acts such as Arcade Fire,Ezra Furman, Fat White Family, Future Islands, Glass Animals, Jarvis Cocker, Joanna Newsom, Jose Gonzalez, Jungle, Parquet Courts, Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten, St Vincent and The National.

Dunn previously worked for Live Nation and Festival Republic from 2004 to 2012, curating the music line-up for Latitude Festival from its inception.

LN UK recently revealed it was on track for its biggest outdoor season ever, claiming that nearly six million fans are expected to attend its live shows this summer.

 

