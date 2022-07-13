fbpx

news

Live Nation partners on inaugural MetaMoon fest

The "single day festival and cultural experience" at Brooklyn's Barclays Center will showcase the global reach and impact of Asian artists

By James Hanley on 13 Jul 2022

Alibaba founder buys Barclays Center

Live Nation is partnering with Hong Kong-based Graceful Media on the inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival – an event designed to showcase Asian talent and culture.

The “single day festival and cultural experience” will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday 26 November.

The debut festival will feature performers from Asia, including many who will be making their US debut. Lay Zhang, from K-pop super group EXO, will headline alongside 9m88, Karencici, ØZI, and Sury Su, with more artists still to be announced. MC Jin will be hosting the evening.

Graceful Media founder Grace Chen says the intention was to create a platform in the US for Asian and Asian American artists.

“Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans”

“There is a great need for stronger Asian representation in pop culture and in the media, and the mission of MetaMoon Music Festival is to give artists the ability to shine from a prominent stage, in the heart of Brooklyn. Now more than ever, music is truly a global language, and talent, no matter where they come from, will resonate with fans across cultures if given the opportunity to share their passion and creativity.”

“Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans,” says Geoff Gordon, regional president, Live Nation Northeast. “The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today’s Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly, and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event.”

New York City has the largest Asian-American population in the US, accounting for almost 15% of the city’s population.

“Since opening our doors in 2012, Barclays Center has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, bringing countless fans and artists together in the heart of Brooklyn,” adds Laurie Jacoby, EVP and chief entertainment officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center. “Our goal is for MetaMoon Music Festival to highlight the importance of the Asian community while simultaneously celebrating the diverse and exciting culture of our city.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

