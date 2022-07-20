Live Nation grows Latin division with new hires

The company has boosted its North American operations with the triple hire of Ricardo Taco, Claudia Valencia and Maritsa Restrepo

Live Nation has boosted its Latin touring operation in North America with the triple hire of Ricardo Taco, Claudia Valencia and Maritsa Restrepo.

A veteran independent promoter, Taco has partnered with LN and other promoters over the past 15 years in Ontario, Canada, working with acts including Wisin Y Yandel, Ozuna, Maluma, J Balvin, Farruko, Arcangel, Jerry Rivera and Rosalia.

He will lead Live Nation Canada’s Latin music strategy nationally, working closely with LN chair Riley O’Connor to further grow Latin artists’ touring presence in the market. He will also act as the liaison between Live Nation’s SVP of global touring Hans Schafer, and the company’s Latin booking team across the globe.

In addition, he will help develop Latin touring shows for Canadian venues of all sizes, and will soon expand into the country’s festivals and outdoor properties.

“Canada is a strong Latin music market and our new key touring hires will help set the strategy to continue building on our expansion”

Elsewhere, Valencia has joined the firm as tour director based out of Guadalajara, Mexico. She will be tasked with building and executing business strategies for LN’s Latin tours for artists such as Pepe Aguilar, Sebastián Yatra, Wisin Y Yandel, and Los Ángeles Azules.

Valencia worked closely with best-selling Latin artist Maná for over a decade, before working as tour rep for Live Nation and independent talent manager at Vibras Lab.

Restrepo, meanwhile, comes on board as a ticketing coordinator, based out of Los Angeles, California. Having previously worked at various box offices, such as at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia, she will assist with tour set-ups, facilitate promotions, and aid in the communication between artist teams and venues, while also helping roll out various day-to-day projects.

“We have steadily grown our Latin division at Live Nation with experts who understand the music and represent Latin fans, allowing us to better service our artists,” says Schafer. “Canada is a strong Latin music market, and our new key touring hires will help set the strategy to continue building on our expansion to reach new audiences throughout North America.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.