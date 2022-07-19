LGBTIQ+ List 2022: This year’s queer pioneers revealed

IQ Magazine has released its second annual list celebrating 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

IQ Magazine has revealed this year’s LGBTIQ+ List – the second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business.

The landmark list is the centrepiece of IQ’s second Pride edition, which will be available for subscribers online and in print, in the coming days.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee – are individuals that have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

The sophomore class comprises agents, promoters, CFOs, CIOs, tour managers, marketing managers and more – all of whom identify as LGBTIQ+ and, in the face of adversity, have made enormous contributions to their respective sectors.

In alphabetical order, the LGBTIQ+ List 2022 is:

Alexander Rastén Rydberg, head of diversity and talent management, Dansk Live (DK)

Alexandra Ampofo, promoter, Metropolis Music (UK)

Can Büyükcinar, head of operations, Wizard Promotions Konzertagentur (DE)

Cloe Gregson, senior events manager, Manchester Pride (UK)

David Davies, founder and head of live, Double D Live (UK, IE)

David Jones, chief information officer, AEG Global Technology (UK)

Georgie Lanfranchi, tour manager for Years & Years, Only Helix (UK)

Hatice Arıcı, promoting director/ artist agent, Charmenko (TR)

James Fleury, marketing lead, Ticket Swap (NL)

Jill Wheeler, director of booking, Red Mountain Entertainment (US)

Joel Siviour, director & booking agent, Seismic Talent Agency (AU)

Jonas Sjödén, CFO, Live Nation Sweden (SE)

Natalie Rudland, senior promotions assistant, Live Nation (UK)

Nikos Kazoleas, agent, UTA (UK)

Nix Corporan, fan support team lead, DICE (US)

Patrick Erhardt, senior manager content & creation, Goodlive (DE)

Patrick Janssen, marketing manager, Live Nation Germany (DE)

Paul Bonham, director of professional development, MMF (UK)

Peter Taylor, promoter, Cuffe and Taylor (UK)

Troy Suda, chief product officer, Ticketmaster (UK)

Throughout the next month, IQ will be publishing full-length profiles of each person on the LGBTIQ+ List 2022.

“We work in an industry that aims to entertain the entire population. And that population is made up of extremely diverse audiences,” says Ticketmaster’s Troy Suda in his profile.

Joel Siviour, Seismic Talent Agency, adds: “I’ve witnessed plenty of virtue-signaling from within our industry, but when push comes to shove there are companies whose actions don’t align with the values they claim to hold.”

