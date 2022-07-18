Kanye West cancels Rolling Loud Miami headline set

The rapper, who has been replaced by Kid Cudi, was scheduled to top the bill on the hip-hop festival's opening night this Friday

Kanye West has cancelled his Rolling Loud Miami headline set just days before it was due to have taken place.

The rapper, aka Ye, was scheduled to top the bill on the hip-hop festival’s opening night this Friday (22 July). He will be replaced by Kid Cudi, Future and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the 22-24 July event at Hard Rock Stadium.

West also pulled out of headlining Coachella 2022 at two weeks’ notice earlier this year.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” says a statement by Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.

“This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Last week it was revealed West is being sued by LA-based production company Phantom Labs, which is allegedly owed $7.1 million by the 45-year-old for unpaid work between June 2021 and March 2022.

Rolling Loud made its European debut in Portugal earlier this month

The world’s biggest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud made its European debut in Portugal earlier this month. Headlined by J Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the Live Nation-backed event was held on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, in the Algarve. The Portuguese spin-off was originally set for the summer of 2020 before being called off due to the pandemic.

Founded in 2015 , Rolling Loud has previously expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, as well as Sydney, Australia. A proposed Hong Kong spin-off was cancelled in 2019.

The brand also joined forces with the Netherlands’ Woo Hah! hip-hop festival to launch Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Held from 1-3 July, acts included J Cole, Future, Dave and Roddy Ricch.

In addition, Rolling Loud is expanding to Canada for the first time with headliners Dave, Future and Wizkid at Ontario Place, Toronto from 9-11 September. Its New York edition, meanwhile, is lined up for Queens Citi Field from 23-25 September, headed by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

