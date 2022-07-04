K-pop festival set for Australian debut

Featuring acts such as P1Harmony, Astro and SF9, HallyuPopFest will debut at at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena from 13-14 August,

International K-pop festival HallyuPopFest is expanding to Australia next month.

Previously held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019, the event is scheduled to make its UK debut at OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500) from 9-10 July, promoted by TEG MJR.

TEG Live is also partnering with the New South Wales government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and Korea’s HAH Entertainment for HallyuPopFest’s inaugural outing Down Under at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena from 13-14 August. Acts will include P1Harmony, Astro, SF9, Oneus, Everglow, Kep1er, Oh My Girl, Chung Ha, Kai and Chen.

The festival will also include opportunities for Hi-Wave meet and greets, a Red Carpet and “the very best of Hallyu fashion, beauty and culture”.

“Nowhere in Australia is the K-pop revolution more evident than Western Sydney”

“Korean music and culture have become a global phenomenon over the past decade and nowhere in Australia is the K-pop revolution more evident than Western Sydney,” says Stuart Ayres, minister for enterprise, investment and trade for Western Sydney.

“The opportunity to see some of the world’s best K-pop acts and attend meet and greet sessions will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for thousands of fans who will flock to Western Sydney, providing a significant boost to the local visitor economy.”

Last week it was announced that US conference and showcase festival South By Southwest (SXSW) is also expanding to Sydney from 15-22 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Australia’s first music and technology festival, Sound West, will take place in Parramatta from 20-28 August.

