Harry Styles’ Denmark gig cancelled after shooting

Harry Styles’ concert at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena was cancelled after three people were killed in a mass shooting at a nearby shopping centre.

The 16,000-cap venue was evacuated shortly before the singer was due to perform a sold-out show on Sunday (3 July).

The BBC reports that two 17-year-old Danish citizens and a 47-year-old Russian were killed in the apparently random attack. Police say 30 people were injured in total, with one person remaining in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 5.48pm local time in relation to the incident and has been charged with murder.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen”

Styles took to social media to share his thoughts with fans.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” he tweeted. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Pearl Jam’s performance at the arena tomorrow night is still currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

