First wave of speakers announced for IFF 2022

This annual gathering of festivals and booking agents has released its provisional schedule of debates, showcases and parties

The first round of guest speakers and conference topics have been announced for the International Festival Forum (IFF) 2022, ILMC’s invitation-only event for music festivals and booking agents.

More than 800 delegates are expected to attend this year’s gathering of the international music festival business.

IFF 2022 will offer the usual plethora of networking, showcases, panels, and parties – all taking place between 27-29 September in London.

On Wednesday 28 September, Festivals & Agents: Happier than ever? invites a mixture of booking agents and festival chiefs to discuss the two key ingredients powering this multi-billion dollar business – the people and their relationships. Joining session chair Gordon Masson (IQ) will be Nikolaj Thorenfeldt, CEO of Smash!Bang!Pow! (DK), and Chris Payne (WME, UK).

Set for Thursday 29 September, The New Kids on the Block will be a quickfire presentation session of every key new festival and agency that’s emerged in the last 18 months. Host Lisa Henderson (IQ), will welcome speakers including Stephan Thanscheidt of FKP Scorpio (DE) and Jess Kinn & Sean Goulding from One Fiinix Live (UK).

IFF has announced a new central hub, the Holiday Inn in Camden

“With what looks like a record summer festival season for many, this year’s edition of IFF is going to be the busiest yet,” says IFF co-founder Ruud Berends.

IFF has announced a new delegate hub, the Holiday Inn in Camden, which will be transformed into IFF Central for three days and host conference sessions, private parties and meetings, and speed dating for attendees. A handful of rooms remain at the hotel.

Wasserman Music, WME, CAA, UTA, Primary Talent, ATC Live, X-Ray Touring, Solo Agency, Pure, One Finiix Live and Earth Agency are among the first to back the 2022 edition as agency partners, many of whom will present showcases featuring the hottest new talent.

Full information about this year’s event, including how to apply for a pass, is online at www.iff.rocks.

