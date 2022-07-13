Eurovision Song Contest to launch in Latin America

According to the organisers, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest generated high content views in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to launch in Latin America, as the global expansion of the brand continues.

According to the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest generated high content views in Latin America.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico were among the top-performing markets for non-participating nations – one of which will be selected as the host city for Eurovision Song Contest Latin America.

“Following on from the launch of the American Song Contest, and with plans underway for Eurovision Song Contest Canada next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America,” says Eurovision Song Contest executive supervisor Martin Österdahl.

“The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can’t wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world.”

Eurovision Song Contest Latin America will be produced by Voxovation, the producers behind American Song Contest and Eurovision Song Contest Canada.

Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone of Voxovation’s producing team, adds: “Fans across Latin America have consistently shown up and showed out for the Eurovision Song Contest brand, and Eurovision Song Contest Latin America is the embodiment of that fervent passion, as well as a continuation of the broad vision we, the producing team, have for Eurovision as a global brand.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event, with over 180 million people tuning in across linear and digital channels in 2022.

The contest has launched the global careers of a wide variety of artists, including most recently Italian winners Måneskin as well as Celine Dion, ABBA, Julio Iglesias and numerous others.

