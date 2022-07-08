DEAG promotes Moritz Schwenkow to CTTO

The expanded role will see Schwenkow assume strategic responsibility for digitalisation and technology at the company

Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) CTO Moritz Schwenkow has been elevated to chief ticketing and technology officer (CTTO) at the company.

Schwenkow was appointed CTO in 2020, taking charge of DEAG’s entire ticketing business, including MyTicket in Germany, Austria and the UK, and the UK’s Gigantic, acquired in December 2019.

In addition to his existing duties, Berlin-based Schwenkow will assume strategic responsibility for digitalisation and technology including the exploration and introduction of new systems and infrastructures. He will also focus on further developing and leveraging synergies between DEAG’s ticketing platforms.

The move takes into account the ongoing developments in ticketing tech and digitisation while underscoring the sector’s importance to DEAG’s wider operations.

“We will continue to use new technologies such as blockchain technology and NFTs to further strengthen our position in the market and expand into new markets”

“We are already excellently positioned on the international ticketing market with our state-of-the-art platforms,” says Schwenkow, son of DEAG CEO Peter. “The digitalisation of the event industry has gained even more momentum, not least due to the corona pandemic. This not only affects areas such as e-ticketing, but also new digital formats.

“With our Nature One and Mayday livestreams, we anticipated new trends early on and showed that we can react quickly to new circumstances. We will continue to use new technologies such as blockchain technology and NFTs to further strengthen our position in the market and expand into new markets. This will enable us to continue to offer our customers first-class entertainment – digitally and locally.”

DEAG recently reported the most successful summer in its 44-year history, with more than three million tickets sold for the promoter’s events. A record total of 3.1m people are scheduled to attend DEAG shows in Germany, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark between June and August.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.