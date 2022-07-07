Australasia’s Frontier Touring expands team

Kylie Jeffrey and Claire Marshall join the leading promoter as ticketing director and partnerships director, respectively

Leading Australasian promoter Frontier Touring has expanded its team with the double appointment of Kylie Jeffrey and Claire Marshall.

Jeffrey, who joins as ticketing director, was most recently national tours manager at Ticketek and brings 25 years of experience in the live entertainment industry, including tours by artists including Robbie Williams, Elton John, Prince, Pink, One Direction, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, as well as Live Earth in 2007 and Fire Fight 2020.

Working closely with Frontier’s longtime ticketing guru Mary Bainbridge and tour operations director Ingrid Hook, Jeffrey will work across the company’s repertoire of tours as the concert business returns to full strength following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Veteran media partnerships and marketing executive Claire Marshall, meanwhile, has been named partnerships director.

Marshall had a 17-year spell with Sydney-based Nova Entertainment where she held various leadership roles in programming before becoming music marketing director for the network in 2014. In 2020, she moved to Sony Music Entertainment as senior director, catalogue streaming & strategic partnerships.

“We are bringing in two of the best as we look to some exciting touring times ahead”

“The appointment of Kylie and Claire is another exciting step for Frontier Touring, adding to our talented team,” says Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant.

“Frontier has a long and rich history with Claire in her previous roles, and we built great mutual respect and rapport over many highly successful projects. Kylie, I have personally known and worked with for 24 years. The regard with which she is held across our industry is deserved and reflects her incredible character and work ethic.

“Frontier is built on its great people and with these appointments we are bringing in two of the best as we look to some exciting touring times ahead.”

The company is handling forthcoming Australia and New Zealand tours by acts such as Ed Sheeran, The Script, DMA’s, The Killers, Justin Bieber and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine lined up for 2023.

