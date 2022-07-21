ASM Global expands presence in Asia Pacific

The venue giant has partnered with the Malaysian ministry of youth and sport to enhance activity at Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct

ASM Global has partnered with the Malaysian ministry of youth and sports via Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia to enhance existing operations and event activity at the Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct, the largest sports complex in the region.

The partnership bolsters the Malaysian government’s ambition to see the national sports precinct, based in Bukit Jalil, develop a world-class reputation as the host of leading sports, entertainment and community events.

It also expands ASM Global’s footprint in Asia with the addition of an iconic sports and events precinct, including the 87,400-seat Malaysia National Stadium.

The Malaysia National Stadium is not only the largest stadium in Asia outside North Korea, it is now the largest stadium in ASM Global’s worldwide collection.

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension, says: “We’re on a robust growth curve in this part of the world. The Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct is representative of the types of projects we’re championing that significantly enrich the venue benefits and utilize our vast international expertise and best practices.”

Chairman and chief executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific and Gulf Region Harvey Lister AM, adds: “We firmly believe the Malaysia National Stadium and the Axiata Arena have the potential expressed by the Malaysia Sports Ministry, and we are proud to welcome the local teams and venues into our network of venues and support the precinct in helping deliver more events for the people of Malaysia and the region.”

Malaysia Sports Minister, Y.B. Dato’ Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Dato’ Azumu, comments: “We see this MOU as a great opportunity for PSM and ASM Global to enhance Kuala Lumpur Sports City to a premier destination in the global sports and event industry. Both National Stadium Bukit Jalil and Axiata Arena are iconic properties owned by the Malaysian people, and we owe them a responsibility to ensure these venues make us proud.”

ASM Global will partner with local Malaysian company Sportswork Sdn Bhd in delivering services for Kuala Lumpur Sports City.

ASM Global’s portfolio of venues in Asia Pacific include Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; RAC Arena, Perth; Brisbane Entertainment Centre; Newcastle Entertainment Centre; Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney; BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane; Cairns Arena: Bangkok Arena and EM Live Theatre, Bangkok (under development), Coca Cola Arena, Dubai; Kai Tak Indoor Arena, Hong Kong; and Jeddah Arena, Saudi Arabia (under development).

