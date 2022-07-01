‘Apocalyptic’ storms hit France’s Eurockéennes

The four-day French festival is now set to get going tomorrow after its first two days were cancelled due to inclement weather

The opening two days of France’s Eurockéennes de Belfort have been cancelled after falling victim to inclement weather.

The 35,000-cap festival was due to have hosted acts including Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Stromae, Diplo, Joy Crookes, Big Thief and Girl in Red from 30 June to 1 July, but is now set to start at 4pm tomorrow (2 July).

Organisers say “sudden and unexpected” weather and strong winds caused significant damage to the festival campsite yesterday, including the main stage roof and Malsaucy peninsula.

“Damage caused by rain and strong winds requires meticulous verification of installations and structures, which is essential for everyone’s safety,” they add.

France Blue reports that seven people were injured in the storm, with one eyewitness describing the scenes as “apocalyptic”. Some 3,000 to 4,000 people were estimated to have arrived onsite at the time, with 1,500 to 2,000 festival-goers needing to be accommodated in a permanent structure for the night due to their tents being torn or blown away.

“The festival teams are making every effort to continue to welcome festival-campers in the best conditions”

The campsite has since reopened, with artists still scheduled to appear at the festival over the weekend including Muse, Foals, Simple Minds and Declan McKenna.

“The festival teams are making every effort to continue to welcome festival-campers in the best conditions,” adds a statement.

Thursday and Friday day ticket-holders will receive a full refund, with those with three-day and four-day passes receiving 66% and 55% refunds, respectively.

Eurockéennes 2020 and 2021 editions were both cancelled because of the pandemic.

