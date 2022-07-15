fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AmazeVR teams with Korea’s SM to launch Studio A

The VR concert platform recently partnered on Megan Thee Stallion's Enter Thee Hottieverse 10-city tour of the US

By James Hanley on 15 Jul 2022

Megan Thee Stallion's experience will be available next year

Megan Thee Stallion


image © YouTube/Babygirltos

Los Angeles-based virtual reality concert platform AmazeVR has teamed with K-pop juggernaut SM Entertainment to form joint venture Studio A.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, the “industry-leading VR concerts production deal” will pool AmazeVR’s technology with SM’s extensive artist network.

Concerts will be distributed exclusively through AmazeVR and SM’s VR music metaverse services.

“SM is excited to expand our market to include metaverse content for artists using AmazeVR’s industry-leading VR technologies and proprietary concert creation tools. We’ve had a great interest in this market and see the opportunity for our artists in the metaverse,” says Sung-su Lee, CEO of SM Entertainment. “AmazeVR shares the same vision for this next generation of music.”

“We’re going to see some phenomenal VR concerts”

AmazeVR partnered with Megan Thee Stallion on her recently completed Enter Thee Hottieverse virtual reality concert tour, which took place in 10 cities across the US between April and July. Ticket-buyers were able to go to their local movie theatre, put on VR headsets and hang out in the “VR Hottieverse lobby” before watching the rapper. The VR concert performance featured a multi-song set that moved through a series of environments and featured custom wardrobes designed just for the show.

Leading entertainment company SM’s new girl group Aespa recently made their debut in the metaverse and played their first US live show at Coachella 2022. Other artists on SM’s roster include NCT, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, Shinee, Exo, Red Velvet, SuperM, TVXQ, and BoA.

“We’re thrilled at the prospect of working with SM to collaborate with K-pop and other Asian artists, as well as other Asian music companies, through our new partnership.” says AmazeVR co-CEO Ernest Lee. “We’re going to see some phenomenal VR concerts. They’ve influenced K-pop globally, united the music industry across the continent, and brought unique and energetic performances to worldwide audiences,”

“Our JV partnership with SM Entertainment will deliver mesmerising, fully immersive VR concerts featuring mega K-Pop stars,” adds AmazeVR co-CEO Steve Lee.” Never before have fans been able to experience their favourite artists in such an intimate and personal way.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood, Brussels Jazz Festival, Jazztronaut Entertainment, Johan Van Eycken
    Jazztronaut Entertainment files for bankruptcy

    The Brussels-based promoter/agency was declared bankrupt on 20 December, leaving the future of its festivals unclear

  • Robert FX Sillerman, SFX Entertainment
    SFX Entertainment files for bankruptcy

    SFX Entertainment has filed for bankruptcy. As part of the 'restructuring support agreement' (RSA), which will wipe over US$300 million in debt from the company's books, SFX bondholders will have their debt converted into equity in "a newly strengthened private company". The EDM promoter's founder, chairman and CEO, Robert FX Sillerman, has long…

  • Woodstock 1969, Mike Chen
    Woodstock revived for 50th anniversary… and beyond

    Woodstock will return in 2019. That's according to promoter Michael Lang, who organised the original 'three days of peace and music' with John P. Roberts, Joel Rosenman and Artie Kornfeld in August 1969. Lang has also revealed that Woodstock 2019 – which will presumably be in or nearby Bethel in New York (motto: Home of…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

|11 Jul 2022

Why 2023 will be the hardest year to sell tickets

news|12 Jul 2022

Live Nation UK bolsters ranks

news|14 Jul 2022

Wasserman ups agents Blackgrove, Malak and Slater

news|11 Jul 2022

Top UK festivals report strong ticket sales

news|13 Jul 2022

Pohoda on most “emotional and challenging” edition

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter