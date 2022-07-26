All Things Live seals Musickness acquisition

The Antwerp-based management company represents 24 artists and expanded into the Netherlands in 2020 with the opening of a Rotterdam office

Nordic live entertainment giant All Things Live has continued its acquisition spree, enhancing its presence in Belgium with the addition of management company Musickness.

Antwerp-based Musickness was founded in 1992 and has a team of eight people representing 24 artists including Tamino, Deus, Balthazar, Eefje De Visser and Tourist LeMC.

The company, which is led by co-founder Christian Pierre, expanded into the Netherlands in 2020 with the opening of a Rotterdam office.

“Our team is excited to be joining All Things Live and eager to contribute to the continued growth of the group based on our 30 years of experience in the music management industry,” says Pierre. “We will build an even stronger business in our existing markets and expand our reach as part of the partnership.”

The acquisition strengthens All Things Live’s management business and will contribute to its continued international expansion.

“We continue to expand the footprint of All Things Live and deepen our local presence and network with the acquisition of Musickness and the outstanding team and artists,” adds All Things Live Group executive board member Kim Worsøe. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the All Things Live family and working together to grow the partnership together.”

Last week, All Things Live signalled its expansion into the Italian market with the acquisition of promoter and agency Radar Concerti and also recently announced the signing of international management firm Then We Take The World.

All Things Live was established in 2018 as “the new independent market leader in Nordic live entertainment” following Waterland Private Equity’s acquisition of six leading Scandinavian promoters and agencies.

