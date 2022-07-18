All Things Live links with Danish management firm

Founded in Copenhagen by Lasse Siegismund and Kasper Faerk, Then We Take The World is home to artists such as Lukas Graham

Leading Nordic live entertainment company All Things Live has strengthened its roster with the signing of international management firm Then We Take The World (TWTTW).

Founded in Copenhagen in 2010 by Lasse Siegismund and Kasper Faerk, TWTTW is home to clients such as Danish pop band Lukas Graham.

Faerk will continue as manager of all artists currently on the firm’s roster in the wake of the All Things Live deal, while Siegismund will head TWTTW Songs, an independent song and publishing management company.

“I am excited to join the All Things Live partnership and become part of the leading live entertainment company in the Nordics, growing at a rapid pace and exuding positive energy and ambition,” says Frank.

“Then We Take The World will surely bring a lot of valuable experience from the past 12 years and contribute to the continued development of All Things Live, and I look forward to working closely with a lot of great new colleagues while maintaining a strong relationship with Lasse in the years ahead.”

“We are pleased to welcome Then We Take The World and their artists to our partnership as we continue to grow the business and provide people with great live experiences”

Waterland Private Equity-backed All Things Live represents artists and promotes events in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belgium.

“We are pleased to welcome Then We Take The World and their artists to our partnership as we continue to grow the business and provide people with great live experiences by talented artists,” adds All Things Live Group executive board member Kim Worsøe.

As announced earlier this year, Gry Mølleskog is set to take over as All Thing Live Group CEO from 1 August. She will also take on the role of country CEO for the All Things Live companies in Norway.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.