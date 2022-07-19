Italy’s Radar Concerti acquired by All Things Live

The deal for the promoter and agency marks the latest step in the Nordic live entertainment company's international expansion

Nordic live entertainment company All Things Live has signalled its expansion into the Italian market with the acquisition of promoter and agency Radar Concerti.

Radar Concerti, which has offices in Milan and Rome was founded in 2014 by Giorgio Riccitelli, who brought ex-Live Nation Finland senior promoter Fabrizio Pompeo on board as a partner in 2018.

The company has worked with international artists such as Idles, BadBadNotGood, Central Cee, Future Islands, FKA Twigs, the Libertines, The xx, Masego, M83, Kamasis Washington, Saint Jhn and Slowthai.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are joining the All Things Live family to accelerate Radar Concerti’s development and build on the success that we have been enjoying in recent years,” says Pompeo. “We have had a great and fruitful dialogue with the All Things Live team and cannot wait to become part of the leading entertainment company in the Nordics and contribute to the realisation of the partnership’s international ambitions.”

“Radar Concerti has built a strong position in the Italian market”

Pompeo will continue in day-to-day management alongside Riccitelli

“Radar Concerti has built a strong position in the Italian market based on our experience in national and international musical entertainment, and we will continue to scout for the best talents within the indie scene and build a solid platform for All Things Live in the Italian market by leveraging our strong connections with agents, promoters, media partners and artists,” adds Riccitelli.

The move marks the latest step in the international expansion of the All Things Live Group (ATLG), which has just strengthened its roster with the signing of international management firm Then We Take The World.

“The Radar Concerti team and their solid platform and strong relations constitute a perfect steppingstone for our ambition to make a mark for All Things Live in the Italian market,” says ATLG executive board member Kim Worsøe. “We are pleased to welcome Radar Concerti and their artists, and we look forward to growing the business together with the talented owners and employees,”

