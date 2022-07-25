Adele confirms rescheduled Vegas residency

The 24 postponed concerts, plus eight new shows, will now take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from November 2022 to March 2023

Adele has announced the rescheduled dates for her long-awaited Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas.

The Live Nation-promoted run was originally due to kick off in January, only for it to be postponed just 24 hours before opening night.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” explained the star on Instagram. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.

“I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

It has now been confirmed, however, that the 24 rescheduled concerts – plus eight new shows – will now take place at The Colosseum (cap. 4,300) at Caesars Palace from 18 November 2022 to 25 March 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows”

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele tells fans on social media. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you x Adele.”

Tickets for the original dates were priced from US$85 to $685. A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances, with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the Weekends With Adele Verified Fan Presale.

The residency will see Adele follow in the footsteps of legends such as Celine Dion, Elton John, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Rod Stewart in performing at the famous Colosseum theatre.

The 34-year-old singer, who is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME, returned to the stage earlier this month for two sold-out nights at AEG’s BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

Adele’s 25 Tour was the fifth highest-grossing tour of 2016 according to Pollstar, grossing $167.7 million from 107 shows.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.