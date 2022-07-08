$8 million boost for Australian festivals

Event organisers in the state of Victoria can apply for grants of between AUD$250,000 and $1 million via the Live Music Restart Program

Organisers of large live music events and festivals in the Australian state of Victoria can apply for grants of between AUD$250,000 (€171,000) and $1 million (€685,000) via the Live Music Restart Program (LMRP).

The $8m fund will support the cost of planning and delivering an established music festival or series of events for crowds of more than 3,000 people. It will prioritise events that create opportunities for Victorian musicians and deliver wider benefits to Victorian businesses and communities as the industry continues to bounce back from Covid-19.

Designed to assist Victoria’s music festivals and events to become more accessible, the programme encourages applicants to make their events more inclusive of deaf and disabled artists, workers and audiences. Applications close at 3pm on 18 August.

“We welcome these grants at a time when businesses are facing rising costs and staff shortages,” says Australian Festivals Association MD Julia Robinson. “After over two years of disruptions, this much-needed support will ensure summer sees the return of Victoria’s favourite festivals.”

“This investment provides essential funding for organisers to continue delivering world-class events”

The initiative is part of the Victorian Government’s ongoing investment in the recovery of the state’s music industry, building on more than $1 billion in support to the creative sector since the start of the pandemic.

“Music Festivals are a vital part of Victoria’s famous live music scene and this investment provides essential funding for organisers to continue delivering world-class events,” adds minister for creative industries Steve Dimopoulos. “We’re supporting the businesses that deliver the experiences Victorians love, while creating jobs and economic benefits that extend right across the state.”

Last month it was announced that more than 130 Australian venues in Victoria are to benefit from the LMRP, which is providing grants of up to AUS$65,000 (€43,570) to 131 venues with capacities ranging from 50 to 1,200.

