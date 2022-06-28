Web3 pioneer Vatom grows leadership team

Industry veteran Steve Machin has joined the firm as global director of entertainment, joining new Vatom Europe MD Vicenc Marti

Venice, California-based Web3 company Vatom has welcomed industry pioneer Steve Machin to its leadership team alongside Elrow president Vicenc Marti.

Marti was announced as the new MD of Vatom Europe earlier this month, with Machin now confirmed to be taking on the role of global director of entertainment. Machin will be based in London, UK and Marti at Vatom Europe’s new Barcelona HQ.

The two newly created roles will be key in strategically growing Vatom’s global presence and partnerships, co-creating “a new era of Web3-enabled fan engagement and experiences”.

“The calibre of live event, entertainment and business acumen that Vicenc and Steve bring to the company is unparalleled”

“We consistently lead the way in Web3, providing a next-generation-experience platform to connect with audiences in ways that offer real value and continuous engagement – the music, sport and entertainment industries are at the forefront of this evolution,” says Eric Pulier, CEO of Vatom and creator of the Smart NFT. “The calibre of live event, entertainment and business acumen that Vicenc and Steve bring to the company is unparalleled and will further enable us to deliver to fans deeper and more meaningful experiences with the brands, creators, and artists they love.”

EDM event company Elrow has produced more than 160 shows across 40 countries and recently announced a strategic partnership with Vatom.

“At Elrow, each day I saw the power of music connect people around the world,” says Marti. “Vatom and Web3 take connection to a whole new level, and I am excited to work with this talented team to evolve how people think about and experience entertainment with Web3.”

“Web3.0 technologies are already fundamentally changing the way we connect with our favourite artists and brands”

Machin, meanwhile, previously held senior corporate positions at Live Nation and Ticketmaster and is well known for chairing the new technology committee at ILMC.

“Like Web2.0 before it, Web3.0 technologies are already fundamentally changing the way we connect with our favourite artists and brands, how we experience concerts and shows, and ultimately how we will connect with each other” noted Steve Machin. “There is always immense innovation at the intersection of any new technology and the creative industries, and I am excited to help bring to life the opportunities that the rapidly evolving metaverse has to offer to brands and creators”

Vatom also recently announced a partnership with iHeart Media to offer fans one-of-a-kind experiences across iHeart live music events, podcasts, experiences, content, and competitions through Vatom’s Web3 platform. Both Machin and Marti will play key roles in the development and execution of these strategic partnerships.

