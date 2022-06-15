Web3 firm teams with Elrow to launch Vatom Europe

The strategic partnership, which follows a collaboration at Elrow Town Madrid, will bring immersive Web3 experiences to festival-goers

California-based Web3 company Vatom has signalled its European expansion by unveiling a newly formed strategic partnership with Superstruct-owned Spanish events brand Elrow.

Vatom Europe will operate out of Barcelona, Spain, with Elrow president and board member Vincenc Marti taking on the new role of Vatom GM for Europe, overseeing all European operations.

The collaboration promises to bring immersive Web3 experiences to festival-goers, enabling both virtual and real life experiences.

“We love the idea of offering personalised experiences and awards to our most special fans of our shows through leveraging innovative technology such as Vatom’s,” says Elrow CEO and founder Juan Arnau Jr. “We’re always looking for new ways to engage fans like never before, so now having the ability to offer these next level experiences to attendees is very meaningful.”

“There is clearly a huge appetite for the immersive virtual experiences that Vatom enables”

Vatom plans to continue building its presence throughout Europe and launched its first collaboration with Elrow Town Madrid last month. Using Vatom’s cross-chain, NFT-focused digital wallet, accessible through the festival app, fans unlocked free, collectible NFTs and participated in an AR egg hunt on festival grounds to access exclusive offerings.

“When we first introduced the Elrow family to Vatom technology, the fan response far exceeded our expectations,” adds Marti. “There is clearly a huge appetite for the immersive virtual experiences that Vatom enables, and we’re excited to explore the endless ways this technology can enhance the future of music festivals and fan engagement.”

Vatom’s Web3 platform technology will be integrated into Elrow’s portfolio, with activations expected throughout the year at events in Ibiza, London, Amsterdam, Croatia, New York and San Francisco.

“Given Elrow’s status as a global powerhouse of music experiences, we felt they were the perfect partner to embrace Web3 innovations and further-scale Vatom’s metaverse platform internationally,” adds Eric Pulier, founder and CEO of Vatom. “Not only will our newfound presence in Europe allow us to create more innovative, interconnected, and rewarding experiences for Elrow attendees, but it will enable other global brands the ability to easily create and interact with their consumers in more immersive ways.”

