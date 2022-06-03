Ultra Music Festival heads to Spain

The electronic music franchise is bringing Ultra Beach Costa del Sol to the Mediterranean coast on 20 August

Global festival brand Ultra Worldwide is expanding to Spain this summer with the inaugural Ultra Beach Costa del Sol.

The electronic music event will debut on the Mediterranean coast at the Marenostrum venue in Fuengirola, Malaga on 20 August.

The boutique waterfront festival will feature two stages – the EDM-focused Beach Stage, headlined by Afrojack, Oliver Heldens and Kshmr, and the underground music-oriented Resistance Stage, topped by Adam Beyer and Joseph Capriati.

The flagship Ultra festival was founded in Miami, Florida in 1999

Other acts confirmed across both stages include Acraze, Mykris, Alex Now, Manu Gonzalez, Ben Sterling, Blackchild, Melanie Ribbe and Sandro Bianchi, with further line-up details to be announced.

Tickets are priced from €40 to €120, including VIP options.

The flagship 165,000-cap Ultra festival in Miami, Florida first took place in 1999 and has gone on to spawn sister events in 29 countries from South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.