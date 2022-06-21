Ticketing firm Dice rolls into Miami

The company has announced an exclusive ticketing deal with renowned Miami venue Club Space in the latest phase of its US expansion

Ticketing and event discovery platform Dice has officially launched in Miami as it continues its expansion in major cities across the US.

Coinciding with the launch, the company has announced an exclusive ticketing deal with renowned Miami venue Club Space.

The 2,000-cap nightclub will utilise Dice’s mobile platform for upcoming shows by acts such as Wade, Pawsa, Loco Dice, Green Velvet, Bonobo and Hocus Pocus.

“Miami’s wonderfully diverse music scene, from Latin to House, has always been on our mind as we bring our connected event discovery and ticketing experience to more fans across the US,” says Dice president Russ Tannen. “Our launch partners at Club Space have cultivated an institution in the Miami scene for over two decades that is now globally recognised as one of the world’s best clubs.”

“Their platform offers phenomenal technology and programming in line with our vision of the future”

Dice’s mobile technology includes features such as upfront pricing with the intention of bringing fairness to fans attending live events, while its Waiting List is designed protects fans from the excesses of the resale market. Concert-goers can also utilise the platform’s ‘Discovery’ tool, which enables fans to connect with one another and find live shows directly through the app.

“I am delighted to be partnering with Dice,” adds Club Space co-owner Coloma Kaboomsky. “They are a safe and fun way for the members of our community to get tickets to our events. Their platform offers phenomenal technology and programming in line with our vision of the future and for the present what is most important, 24/7 customer service.”

Launching in the United States in 2019, Dice also operates in key markets including New York and Los Angeles, with Dice founder Phil Hutcheon revealing to IQ that the US was now its biggest market.

The company, which raised up to US$122 million in Series C funding last autumn, which it said would enable it to expand into every market, recently grew its operations across Europe, landing in Germany after previous successful launches in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

