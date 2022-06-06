The O2 hires Robbie Balfour as marketing director

Balfour will work alongside the London venue’s VP/GM Steve Sayer and his team to “reimagine the customer experience”

AEG has hired former Sky marketing director Robbie Balfour as director of marketing and brand for the O2 arena (cap. 21,000) in London.

According to AEG, Balfour will lead the marketing strategy across the O2’s full campus, including the arena, Icon Outlet, Up at the O2 and the Entertainment District, where he will work alongside the venue’s VP/GM Steve Sayer and his team to “reimagine the customer experience”.

Balfour joins AEG with more than a decade of marketing experience including Sky Sports & Movies marketing director and head of marketing for Puma UK, Ireland and Benelux.

“Our focus is very much on looking ahead at how we can continue to wow our customers”

Sayer says: “As we continue to rebuild following the challenges of the past few years, our focus is very much on looking ahead at how we can continue to wow our customers – from gig-goers to diners and shoppers – and marketing plays a crucial role in this.

“It’s a big year for the O2 as we celebrate 15 years of the venue, and we’re thrilled to welcome Robbie to the team to help drive our iconic brand forward into the next phase.”

In its fifteenth year, the O2 is expected to host more than 200 events including shows by acts such as Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert and Kings of Leon.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.