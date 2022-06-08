Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts announced

The "all-star rock and roll shows" will take place on 3 September at Wembley Stadium in London and 27 September at Kia Forum in Los Angeles

The life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is to be celebrated with two huge tribute concerts in the US and UK.

The Texan died aged 50 on 25 March at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

The Foos cancelled their remaining 2022 tour dates in the wake of the tragedy. However, band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee have now come together with the Hawkins family to announce The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

The “all-star rock and roll shows” will take place on 3 September at the 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium in London and 27 September at the 17,500-cap Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on 17 June, with the line-ups for each show to be announced shortly.

“Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over”

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” reads a press release. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Scores of touring execs mourned Hawkins upon his passing including Chris York, director of Foo Fighters’ longtime UK promoter SJM Concerts, who paid tribute to the musician when picking up the Bottle Award for lifetime achievement at the recent Arthur Awards.

