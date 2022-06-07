Svensk Live launches Life is Live campaign

The joint campaign with Swedish Performing Arts is aimed at encouraging fans to return to live events following two years of Covid measures

Swedish concert trade body Svensk Live has teamed up with performing arts group Svensk Scenkonst on a joint campaign aimed at encouraging fans to return to live events.

The Life is Live initiative has been launched ahead of what is shaping up to be a record year for the country in terms of shows following two years of Covid measures.

“The goal is to encourage and stimulate more people to take part in the living performing arts, which are once again open and accessible to all,” the organisations say in their mission statement. “During the pandemic, gigs and performances have been moved forward in different rounds at the same time as new ones have been added,” it says. “This is one reason why Sweden’s scenes are now heading for a record year in terms of supply.”

The campaign is being shared on outdoor screens in the country, as well as via social media.

“With the campaign, we want to remind you of the wonderful feeling of taking part in performing arts together”

“It is with pleasure that we welcome the audience back to a large and varied cultural offer, where there is something for everyone,” says Svensk Live operations manager Joppe Pihlgren. “During the pandemic, we have strengthened the cooperation between our organisations. The campaign is a result of that and the collaboration will continue.”

The bodies note that while many events are selling better than ever since restrictions were lifted, many people are waiting until much closer to showtime before buying tickets.

“Our members offer the audience a fantastically large and wide range throughout the country,” adds Svensk Scenkonst CEO Mikael Brännvall. “Each performance or concert is a unique event and it adds something extra to share that experience with others. With the campaign, we want to remind you of the wonderful feeling of taking part in performing arts together.”

Sweden announced it was lifting its coronavirus restrictions back in February.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.