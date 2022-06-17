Superstruct buys into sports and music fest Nass

The Providence Equity-backed live entertainment group has added the UK's only professional action sport and music festival to its portfolio

Live entertainment powerhouse Superstruct Entertainment has acquired a stake in the UK’s only professional action sport and music festival, Nass (National Adventure Sports Show).

Established in 2008, the annual four-day event brings together a number of sports competitions in Skate, BMX, Inline and FMX with live music spanning drum and bass, hip-hop, grime, garage and house.

The 30,000-capacity event, which takes place at the Royal Bath & West Showground in southwest England, has previously played host to artists including Chase & Status, Giggs, Rudimental, Stormzy, Public Enemy and Loyle Carner.

Nass festival has been created, promoted and managed by Vision Nine, which also produces Superstruct-owned surf and music festival Boardmasters. The terms of the deal between the two companies have not been disclosed.

Providence Equity-backed Superstruct counts Sziget, Elrow, Parookaville, Wacken Open Air, Boardmasters, Sonar, Tuska and Zwarte Cross among its extensive portfolio of European festivals.

Last month, IQ revealed that Superstruct acquired the UK’s premier science and music event, Blue Dot.

IQ has reached out to Vision Nine for comment on the acquisition.

