Stormzy signs with WME

WME has signed Stormzy for representation in all areas.

The grime artist, real name Michael Omari, inked a worldwide deal with CAA only last year, having previously been a client of Primary Talent International.

The move, announced just days after the completion of CAA’s $750 million acquisition of ICM Partners, covers touring and brand partnerships and reunites the 28-year-old with his former agent at Primary, Craig D’Souza, who joined WME as partner in 2021.

“Stormzy is one of the UK’s most inspiring artists who has consistently stood up to address social injustices”

D’Souza, who brought a roster including Dave, Krept and Konan, J Hus, Jacob Banks and Headie One to WME’s London office, guided Stormzy’s live career from 250-capacity club shows in 2015 through to his 2019 Glastonbury headline performance and a sold-out world tour. He will represent the star alongside WME co-head of music Lucy Dickins and agent Whitney Boateng, reports Music Week.

“A true spokesman of Black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK’s most inspiring artists who has consistently stood up to address social injustices, encouraging his fans and listeners alike to speak openly about their beliefs and fight for their rights,” says a WME statement.

Managed by #Merky co-founder Tobe Onwuka, Stormzy also headlined Reading & Leeds in 2021, and completed his first UK arena tour earlier this year.

His upcoming tour dates include slots at Weekend Festival Finland (2 July), Madrid’s Mad Cool (7 July), Portugal’s Nos Alive (8 July) and Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland (11 July), followed by an Australasian tour booked for November/December.

