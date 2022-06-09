fbpx

Springsteen tour ticket sales top one million

Extra shows in Barcelona, Dublin, Oslo, Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam and Hockenheim have been added to the 2023 run

By James Hanley on 09 Jun 2022

Springsteen was accused in 2009 of flouting ticket holdbacks laws

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have already sold more than one million tickets for their recently announced 2023 European tour dates, it has been revealed.

The European leg kicks off at the 60,000-cap Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on 28 April and winds up on 25 July in Italy at Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza.

Due to demand, extra shows have now been added in Barcelona, Dublin, Oslo, Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam and Hockenheim. The tour currently comprises 26 dates, with additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium set to be announced at a later date.

The concerts mark the band’s first run since 2016/17’s The River Tour

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in February 2023 with a series of still-to-be-announced US arena dates, with a second North American tour leg scheduled for August.

The concerts mark the band’s first run since 2016/17’s The River Tour, which was the highest grossing worldwide tour of 2016, earning $268.3m over 76 shows.

Springsteen, who is represented by CAA, reprised his 2017/18 Springsteen On Broadway residency last summer to help reopen New York City theatres. Broadway World reports the acclaimed residency generated $113,058,952 from 236 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre) and 31 at St James Theatre.

 

