Spain’s Metal Paradise festival cancelled

Organisers say current market conditions, including rising costs and staffing shortages, have made the 2022 edition "unsustainable"

Organisers of Spain’s Metal Paradise have cancelled this year’s event due to an “accumulation of circumstances” stemming from the pandemic.

Promoted by Bring the Noise, the festival was due to have taken place at the 18,000-cap Marenostrum Fuengirola from 15-16 July, with artists such as Helloween, Sabaton, Steel Panther, In Flames and Cradle of Filth.

However, a statement says the current market conditions, allied to slower-than-anticipated ticket sales, have made the 2022 edition “unsustainable”.

“The production costs of this kind of event have increased to levels never seen before”

“During the pandemic and during the post-pandemic era we are experiencing, the music industry is still struggling to get ahead,” says an official statement. “The production costs of this kind of event have increased to levels never seen before, there is a lack of staff and lastly, the response from the attendees has been limited compared to other regular years, something that is happening to other events.

“All this accumulation of circumstances have forced this hard and sad decision to postpone the next edition of Metal Paradise for another year.”

Other acts on the line-up included Emperor, Lujuria, Megara, Lepoka and Ankor. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days.

“We are sorry for the possible inconveniences that this necessary decision may have caused, but we hope to see each other soon and experience good metal again in Fuengirola,” adds the statement.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.