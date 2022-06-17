Spain’s Madness Live! launching new rock festival

Headlined by Scorpions and Whitesnake, the Rock Imperium Festival will take place over two days in the city of Cartagena

Spanish promoter Madness Live! is launching new rock and heavy metal-focused Rock Imperium Festival from 24-25 June.

AP Musicales reports the inaugural event is expected to attract 40,000 people across two days to Parque El Batel in the city of Cartagena.

The line-up is headed by Scorpions, Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, Europe, Black Label Society, Bush and a farewell show by Whitesnake.

Tickets start at €85, with two day-passes priced at €145. The VIP Podium package, meanwhile, costs €280.

Murcia-based Madness Live! also has upcoming shows with the likes of Iron Maiden at Estadi Olimpic in Barcelona, Exodus at Valencia Rock City and Sanctuary at Boveda Barcelona.

Earlier this week, it was announced that another new Spanish festival, the electronic music-oriented Sophie, will debut this summer in Malaga. Organised by Sophie Group, the 40,000-cap outdoor event will run from noon to 2am over nine consecutive Sundays from 3 July to 28 August.

