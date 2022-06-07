Sodexo Live! hires Rebecca Kane Burton as UK CEO

The executive previously served as VP and GM of The O2 in London and CEO of West End venue chain LW Theatres

Venue services company Sodexo Live! has appointed former The O2 chief Rebecca Kane Burton as its new UK and Ireland CEO.

Kane Burton served a four and a half year stint as VP and GM of AEG’s 21,000-cap London arena before stepping down in 2016 to become chief executive of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End venue chain LW Theatres (formerly Really Useful Theatres), where she played a key role in the London Palladium’s Covid-safe socially distanced shows in 2020 as part of a UK government pilot scheme. She departed the company last year.

Prior to The O2, Kane Burton was MD of the 10,400-cap Alexandra Palace, also in London, and previously held a senior role at English Heritage.

“I am looking forward to driving our strategic ambition and accelerating growth in a market that has high development potential”

“I am excited to join Sodexo Live! as we head into a busy summer season of events,” says Kane Burton. “I am looking forward to driving our strategic ambition and accelerating growth in a market that has high development potential.

“Sodexo Live! has a talented team delivering excellence in all the services they deliver and I can’t wait to meet them and see their expertise first hand.”

Founded in Marseille, France, the Maryland, US-headquartered hospitality and catering giant now operates in more than 70 countries, partnering with stadiums, arenas, convention centres and museums, among other facilities. Clients include Hard Rock Stadium Miami, ACC Liverpool and Royal Ascot.

In addition to joining the firm’s UK and Ireland regional leadership committee, Kane Burton will also become a member of the Sodexo Live! global executive committee. The Sodexo Group created the Sodexo Live! brand last year to “unify and leverage its expertise” in the sports, events and hospitality sector.

“The UK is a key part of Sodexo Live! global growth strategy”

The company has also hired 15-year veteran Nicci Clarke from Punch Pubs & Co as marketing director.

“I am delighted to welcome Rebecca and Nicci to the UK and Ireland team,” adds Sodexo Live! worldwide CEO Nathalie Bellon-Szabo. “The UK is a key part of Sodexo Live! global growth strategy, the business is recovering well from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and is starting to show signs of strong growth.

“We look forward to supporting Rebecca and her team as they deploy their expertise across major venues and events to provide the best service to our clients and customers.”

