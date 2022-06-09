Rockstar Games invests in Broadwick

The investment from the gaming giant will enable Broadwick to further grow its portfolio of entertainment brands and venues

Rockstar Games has invested in UK-based promoter and venue operator Broadwick Live.

The American gaming giant is behind video game franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead, Midnight Club, Max Payne and Manhunt.

According to Music Week, the investment “will enable Broadwick to further expand its portfolio of entertainment brands and venues”.

“We’re extremely happy to have Rockstar Games support us in our belief in the power of live and our objective to continually inspire, connect and create massive impact through music, culture and space,” says Broadwick Group CEO Simon Tracey. “We have big plans for the future and are excited about what this investment will help us to achieve going forward.”

“We believe the greatest impact comes from challenging the boundaries of traditional collaboration”

Broadwick Group MD Bradley Thompson adds: “We believe the greatest impact comes from challenging the boundaries of traditional collaboration; we do this through radical partnership across our business. The investment from Rockstar is yet another example of this and we could not be more pleased to have the backing of one of the most well-respected global entertainment brands as we move into our next stage of growth.”

Broadwick Live’s portfolio includes London venues Printworks (cap. 6,000) and Magazine (3,000), as well as Manchester’s Depot at Mayfield.

Earlier this year, Broadwick Live announced plans to open a new open-air events space in London located within Silvertown Quays, on the bank of the River Thames

