Primavera secures NFT partnership with crypto firm

Ticket holders will be able to claim an exclusive NFT Mystery Box as part of the festival's link-up with Binance

Primavera Sound Festival has formed a strategic partnership with crypto platform Binance ahead of its impending European editions.

Kicking off tomorrow, the festival’s 20th anniversary Barcelona event will take place in an expanded format across two weekends from 2-4 and 9-11 June, while its Porto spin-off will be held from 9-12 June.

As part of its link-up with Binance, ticket holders at both events can claim an exclusive Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) NFT Mystery Box. The POAP NFT will provide access to the activities and giveaways available at the Binance booths, situated across both locations, as well additional perks in the future.

Binance has also created additional exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collections for Primavera Sound 2021 ticket holders who didn’t request a refund and are attending this year.

For the first time, Primavera attendees will be able to pay with crypto around the festival site

For the first time, Primavera attendees will be able to pay with crypto around the festival site, with 50 point-of-sale terminals accepting Binance Pay. First-time users will instantly receive a five BUSD airdrop upon making their first payment.

Earlier this year, AEG’s Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival auctioned 10 lifetime passes to the event as part of a series of NFTs, which saw 10 Coachella lifetime passes sold for a combined $1.5 million (€1.3m). Serbia’s Exit Festival also signalled its entrance into the metaverse with its own line of NFTs, while AEG Presents announced a multi-year partnership with Web3 firm Autograph.

Artists lined up to perform at Primavera this year include Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Pavement, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The National, Charli XCX, Beck and Jorja Smith.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also perform during the first weekend, as will Caribou, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, Fontaines DC, Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, Beach House, Disclosure, Idles, King Krule and Slowthai.

It has already been confirmed that the 2023 instalment of Primavera Sound will be held in two different Spanish cities across two weekends.

Next year’s festival will take place at its usual location of Parc Del Fòrum, Barcelona, on the first weekend (1–3 June). On the second weekend (8–10 June), the festival will take place in the Ciudad de Rock (City of Rock) in Arganda del Rey, Madrid, for the first time ever.

Primavera Sound recently expanded internationally with sister events in Los Angeles, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.