Panic! At The Disco announce 40-date world tour

The Live Nation-promoted Viva Las Vengeance tour is being staged in support of the US band's upcoming seventh album

Panic! At The Disco have announced details of their Viva Las Vengeance 2022/23 global arena tour.

Kicking off on 8 September at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the run will see the US band return to venues such as Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum in Los Angeles and London’s The O2. Special guests include Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers and Beach Bunny.

The Live Nation-promoted tour is being staged in support of the Brandon Urie-fronted project’s seventh album Viva Las Vengeance, which is released on 19 August, with $1 from each ticket sold in North America, and €1/£1 in Europe and the UK going to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation. The fund supports organisations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Booked by CAA, Panic! At The Disco’s previous Pray For The Wicked tour featured in Pollstar‘s Top 100 tours of 2019, clocking in at No.66 with a gross of $28.5 million from 40 shows.

The full 2022/23 tour dates are as follows.

8 September, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10 September – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11 September – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

13 September – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

14 September – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

16 September – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

17 September – Chicago, IL @ United Center

20 September – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

21 September – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

23 September – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

25 September – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 September – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

28 September – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

30 September – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

1 October – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

2 October – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

4 October – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

5 October – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7 October – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

8 October – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9 October – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11 October – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

13 October – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

15 October – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

16 October – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

19 October – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

21 October – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

23 October – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

25 October – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

20 February 2023 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

21 February – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

23 February – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

24 February – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

25 February – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

28 February – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

1 March – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3 March – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

4 March – Birmingham, UK @ Utility Arena

6 March – London, UK @ The O2

10 March – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

