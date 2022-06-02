Panic! At The Disco announce 40-date world tour

The 210,000sqft outlet village, part of a programme of development in the space around the O2 Arena, opens on 20 October 2018
By James Hanley on 02 Jun 2022
Panic! At The Disco have announced details of their Viva Las Vengeance 2022/23 global arena tour.
Kicking off on 8 September at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the run will see the US band return to venues such as Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum in Los Angeles and London’s The O2. Special guests include Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers and Beach Bunny.
The Live Nation-promoted tour is being staged in support of the Brandon Urie-fronted project’s seventh album Viva Las Vengeance, which is released on 19 August, with $1 from each ticket sold in North America, and €1/£1 in Europe and the UK going to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation. The fund supports organisations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.
Booked by CAA, Panic! At The Disco’s previous Pray For The Wicked tour featured in Pollstar‘s Top 100 tours of 2019, clocking in at No.66 with a gross of $28.5 million from 40 shows.
The full 2022/23 tour dates are as follows.
8 September, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10 September – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11 September – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
13 September – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
14 September – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
16 September – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
17 September – Chicago, IL @ United Center
20 September – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
21 September – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
23 September – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
25 September – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27 September – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
28 September – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
30 September – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
1 October – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
2 October – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
4 October – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
5 October – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
7 October – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
8 October – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
9 October – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
11 October – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
13 October – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
15 October – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
16 October – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
19 October – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
21 October – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
23 October – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
25 October – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
20 February 2023 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
21 February – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
23 February – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
24 February – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
25 February – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
28 February – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
1 March – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
3 March – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
4 March – Birmingham, UK @ Utility Arena
6 March – London, UK @ The O2
10 March – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
